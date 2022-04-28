Azerbaijani swimmers to contest medals at Grand Prix Ostrava Arena Cup

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani swimmers will test their strength at the international “Grand Prix Ostrava Arena Cup” tournament to be held in the Czech Republic from April 29 to May 1.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Ramil Valizade, Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah, Rashad Alguliyev and Abdurrahman Rustamov.

The tournament will bring together athletes from Switzerland, Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Czech Republic and Georgia.

The tournament is qualification for the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships set for late June in Budapest.