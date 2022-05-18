  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani table tennis players contesting medals at Pro Tour tournaments in Germany and Poland

    18.05.2022 [17:44]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani table tennis players are testing their strength at the International “Pro Tour” tournaments, started in Germany and Poland at the same time.

    The boys' team joined the competition held in Berlin, Germany, while the girls` team joined the competition held in Wladyslaw, Poland, on May 17-19.

    From May 20 to 22, the boys' tennis players will test their strength at the tournament, which will be held in Wladyslaw, while the girls` players vice versa in Berlin.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes are pinned on Huseyn Eylazov, Adil Ahmadzade, Rustam Hajili, Onur Guluzade, and female players Arzu Aslanova, Aylin Askarova, Yaghmur Mammadli and Marziya Nurmatova.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani table tennis players contesting medals at Pro Tour tournaments in Germany and Poland
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.05.2022 [19:05]
    Azerbaijan to pin hopes on 13 taekwondo fighters at European Championships Manchester 2022
    18.05.2022 [18:24]
    Eintracht Frankfurt to take on Rangers in Europa League final
    18.05.2022 [18:17]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to compete at Chessable Masters
    18.05.2022 [15:47]
    Chiellini ready for transfer abroad amid MLS links to LAFC, LA Galaxy and Toronto
    Azerbaijani table tennis players contesting medals at Pro Tour tournaments in Germany and Poland Azerbaijani table tennis players contesting medals at Pro Tour tournaments in Germany and Poland