Azerbaijani table tennis players contesting medals at Pro Tour tournaments in Germany and Poland

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

Young Azerbaijani table tennis players are testing their strength at the International “Pro Tour” tournaments, started in Germany and Poland at the same time.

The boys' team joined the competition held in Berlin, Germany, while the girls` team joined the competition held in Wladyslaw, Poland, on May 17-19.

From May 20 to 22, the boys' tennis players will test their strength at the tournament, which will be held in Wladyslaw, while the girls` players vice versa in Berlin.

Azerbaijan`s hopes are pinned on Huseyn Eylazov, Adil Ahmadzade, Rustam Hajili, Onur Guluzade, and female players Arzu Aslanova, Aylin Askarova, Yaghmur Mammadli and Marziya Nurmatova.