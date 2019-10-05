Baku, October 5, AZERTAC Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Sayyad Dadashov has taken a bronze medal at the European Juniors Championships 2019 in Marina d'Or, Spain. He secured the medal in the 51kg weight class.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter clinches European bronze

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter