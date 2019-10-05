    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter clinches European bronze

    05.10.2019 [14:34]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Sayyad Dadashov has taken a bronze medal at the European Juniors Championships 2019 in Marina d'Or, Spain.

    He secured the medal in the 51kg weight class.

