Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter wins European silver

Baku, November 30, AZERTAC Azerbaijani fighter Rahid Valiyev has captured a silver medal at the European Cadet Taekwondo Championships in Spain. He secured the medal in the 37kg weight category.

