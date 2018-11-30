Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter wins European silver
AzerTAg.az
30.11.2018 [21:39]
Baku, November 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani fighter Rahid Valiyev has captured a silver medal at the European Cadet Taekwondo Championships in Spain.
He secured the medal in the 37kg weight category.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
01.12.2018 [16:58]
30.11.2018 [19:54]
30.11.2018 [18:49]
29.11.2018 [21:35]
MULTIMEDIA
01.12.2018 [13:59]
01.12.2018 [11:04]
30.11.2018 [18:53]
01.12.2018 [16:11]
01.12.2018 [12:45]
30.11.2018 [12:42]
30.11.2018 [20:56]
30.11.2018 [16:15]
30.11.2018 [12:05]
29.11.2018 [19:14]
30.11.2018 [15:51]
29.11.2018 [17:59]
29.11.2018 [13:43]
30.11.2018 [20:01]
30.11.2018 [10:44]
23.11.2018 [18:16]
28.11.2018 [18:53]
27.11.2018 [16:29]
22.11.2018 [20:10]
13.11.2018 [21:23]
27.11.2018 [19:24]
12.11.2018 [12:36]
13.11.2018 [12:14]
16.11.2018 [16:32]
06.11.2018 [14:05]
02.11.2018 [17:52]
01.12.2018 [14:04]
29.11.2018 [18:42]
26.11.2018 [20:26]
20.11.2018 [19:35]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note