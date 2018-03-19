Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters take 10 medals at Ukraine Open Cup

Baku, March 19, AZERTAC Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have claimed a clutch of 10 medals, including three golds at Ukraine Open Cup - 2018. The gold medals came from Gashim Magomedov in the men`s 58kg weight class, as well as Patimat Abakarova and Farida Azizova in the women`s 53kg and 67kg divisions respectively.

