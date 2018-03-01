Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to compete at Sofia Open 2018

Baku, March 1, AZERTAC Young Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters will contest medals at the 5th Sofia Open 2018 - WT G1 tournament to be held in Bulgaria on March 3-4. Azerbaijan’s squad includes six fighters.

