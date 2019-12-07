Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to compete at WTE Kids European Championships

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters will vie for medals at the WTE Kids European Championships to be held in Sindelfingen, Germany, on December 7-8. Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 10 fighters.

