    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to compete at WTE Kids European Championships

    07.12.2019 [15:06]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters will vie for medals at the WTE Kids European Championships to be held in Sindelfingen, Germany, on December 7-8.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 10 fighters.

