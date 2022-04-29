Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to embark on international training camp in Uzbekistan
29.04.2022 [17:10]
Baku, April 29, AZERATC
Azerbaijani taekwondo wrestlers will be on an international training camp to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Azerbaijan’s squad will include eight male and six female wrestlers.
The training camp, which will last till May 8, is the preparation for the upcoming European Taekwondo Championships to take place in Manchester, Great Britain, on May 19-22.
