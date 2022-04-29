  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to embark on international training camp in Uzbekistan

    29.04.2022 [17:10]

    Baku, April 29, AZERATC

    Azerbaijani taekwondo wrestlers will be on an international training camp to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

    Azerbaijan’s squad will include eight male and six female wrestlers.

    The training camp, which will last till May 8, is the preparation for the upcoming European Taekwondo Championships to take place in Manchester, Great Britain, on May 19-22.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to embark on international training camp in Uzbekistan
