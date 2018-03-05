Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win two medals at Sofia Open 2018

Baku, March 5, AZERTAC Young Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have claimed two medals at the 5th Sofia Open 2018 - WT G1 tournament held in Bulgaria. In the 51kg weight category, Khanoglan Karimov defeated all his rivals to win gold. Bahruz Guluzade grabbed a bronze medal in the 48kg division.

