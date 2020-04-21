  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani tenor performs on Austrian Radio

    21.04.2020 [14:42]

    Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

    People`s Artist of Azerbaijan, national tenor Yusif Eyvazov has joined the cultural program "We sing for Austria" broadcast through the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF).

    Along with Yusif Eyvazov, the program, initiated by ORF and the Vienna State Opera, featured the world`s most famous opera singers, including Anna Netrebko, Juan Diego Florez, Valentina Nafornița, Tomasz Konieczny, Elena Maximova, Jonas Kaufmann and Helmut Deutsch.

    The musicians, who had to take a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have held virtual concerts from their homes as the world continues to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

    ORF is Austria`s largest media provider, operating four national television and twelve radio channels, as well as a comprehensive range of websites.

    Elgun Niftali

    AZERTAC`s Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani tenor performs on Austrian Radio
