    Azerbaijani territory comes under rocket fire from Armenia's Gorus region

    01.10.2020 [16:45]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    “On October 1 in the morning, the territory of Azerbaijan came under rocket fire from Gorus region of Armenia,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    According to the ministry, the rockets fired from Armenia hit the front line in the Jabrayil-Fuzuli area.

    “We demand that Armenia immediately stop shelling the territories of Azerbaijan, and we warn that otherwise adequate responsive measures will be taken,” the ministry said.

