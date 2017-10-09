Baku, October 9, AZERTAC Azerbaijani triathlete Rostislav Pevtsov has captured a silver medal at the European Cup held in Melilla, Spain. Azerbaijani female triathlete Kseniia Levkovska ranked 7th at the tournament.

Azerbaijani triathlete claims silver at European Cup

