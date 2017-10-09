    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani triathlete claims silver at European Cup

    09.10.2017 [18:04]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani triathlete Rostislav Pevtsov has captured a silver medal at the European Cup held in Melilla, Spain.

    Azerbaijani female triathlete Kseniia Levkovska ranked 7th at the tournament.

