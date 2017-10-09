Azerbaijani triathlete claims silver at European Cup
AzerTAg.az
09.10.2017 [18:04]
Baku, October 9, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani triathlete Rostislav Pevtsov has captured a silver medal at the European Cup held in Melilla, Spain.
Azerbaijani female triathlete Kseniia Levkovska ranked 7th at the tournament.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
09.10.2017 [20:54]
09.10.2017 [19:07]
09.10.2017 [16:36]
08.10.2017 [15:32]
MULTIMEDIA
09.10.2017 [17:13]
07.10.2017 [21:03]
07.10.2017 [17:20]
09.10.2017 [19:42]
09.10.2017 [19:08]
09.10.2017 [18:42]
09.10.2017 [17:19]
09.10.2017 [21:16]
09.10.2017 [19:57]
09.10.2017 [19:28]
06.10.2017 [12:14]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
07.10.2017 [15:30]
05.10.2017 [00:29]
04.10.2017 [22:52]
04.10.2017 [11:05]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
09.10.2017 [15:57]
04.10.2017 [20:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note