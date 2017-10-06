    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani vice speaker urges Armenian MPs to refrain from making provocative statements

    06.10.2017 [15:32]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Vice speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA Bahar Muradora has urged Armenian MPs to refrain from making provocative statements as she spoke on the last day of the assembly’s session in Andorra. She said that every such provocation has been adequately retaliated. “This does not happen for the first time and such statements have not yielded any results so far.”

    “This is why I urged my Armenian colleagues to refrain from making provocative statements that can complicate the situation. The country, which they represent (Armenia), is permanently doing this in the occupied Azerbaijani territory that it controls and on the troops` contact line. If we can’t do anything at the parliamentary level to ensure that common efforts yield expected results, we should not cause problems. I urged the Armenian parliamentarians not to mention the name of my President. I repeat it today again,” said Muradova.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani vice speaker urges Armenian MPs to refrain from making provocative statements
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.10.2017 [16:56]
    Lavrov: Russia hopes 5th summit of Caspian littoral states will take place next year
    06.10.2017 [14:46]
    “The role of the media in the preservation and development of Azerbaijani literary language” conference starts in Baku VIDEO
    06.10.2017 [13:30]
    ‘Today Azerbaijan has its own say, is a state to support its position’, first vice-president of Azerbaijan
    06.10.2017 [12:30]
    Ali Hasanov: Language plays crucial role in establishment and development of national statehood
    Azerbaijani vice speaker urges Armenian MPs to refrain from making provocative statements Azerbaijani vice speaker urges Armenian MPs to refrain from making provocative statements Azerbaijani vice speaker urges Armenian MPs to refrain from making provocative statements