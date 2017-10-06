Azerbaijani vice speaker urges Armenian MPs to refrain from making provocative statements

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Vice speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA Bahar Muradora has urged Armenian MPs to refrain from making provocative statements as she spoke on the last day of the assembly’s session in Andorra. She said that every such provocation has been adequately retaliated. “This does not happen for the first time and such statements have not yielded any results so far.”

“This is why I urged my Armenian colleagues to refrain from making provocative statements that can complicate the situation. The country, which they represent (Armenia), is permanently doing this in the occupied Azerbaijani territory that it controls and on the troops` contact line. If we can’t do anything at the parliamentary level to ensure that common efforts yield expected results, we should not cause problems. I urged the Armenian parliamentarians not to mention the name of my President. I repeat it today again,” said Muradova.