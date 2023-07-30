  • HOMEPAGE
    30.07.2023 [10:46]
    Azerbaijani wrestlers bag 1 silver and 1 silver in Poland

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan wrestling team has snatched 1 gold and 1 silver medals at the Poland Open international tournament.

    Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) outclassed Michał Bielawski from Poland to mount the highest step on the podium.

    Georgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) was defeated by American Nicolas Viazdovsky to claim the silver medal.

