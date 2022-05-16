Baku, May 16, AZERTAC Azerbaijani wrestlers have claimed a clutch of 24 medals, including 11 golds at the U20 Champions international tournament held in Antalya, Turkiye, on May 13-15. The three-day tournament brought together 400 fighters from 9 countries.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home 24 medals from Antalya

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter