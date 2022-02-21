Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home nine medals from Bulgaria
AzerTAg.az
21.02.2022 [16:06]
Baku, February 21, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani wrestlers have claimed a clutch of nine medals, including three golds at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournament held in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria.
The gold medals came from Abubakr Abakarov, Mahammadkhan Mahammadov and Jabrayil Hajiyev.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.02.2022 [20:21]
21.02.2022 [17:10]
21.02.2022 [15:19]
21.02.2022 [14:00]
MULTIMEDIA
21.02.2022 [20:27]
21.02.2022 [18:42]
21.02.2022 [16:57]
21.02.2022 [19:30]
21.02.2022 [18:27]
21.02.2022 [18:56]
21.02.2022 [18:34]
21.02.2022 [18:09]
21.02.2022 [14:37]
21.02.2022 [19:16]
21.02.2022 [15:29]
16.02.2022 [20:34]
16.02.2022 [13:36]
21.02.2022 [20:08]
21.02.2022 [19:12]
21.02.2022 [17:11]
21.02.2022 [15:43]
14.02.2022 [17:53]
26.01.2022 [12:11]
12.01.2022 [19:49]
21.02.2022 [19:00]
21.02.2022 [18:35]
20.02.2022 [21:39]
19.02.2022 [20:44]
21.02.2022 [11:29]
18.02.2022 [18:45]
18.02.2022 [14:51]
18.02.2022 [14:33]
21.02.2022 [13:45]
19.02.2022 [21:19]
18.02.2022 [19:36]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note