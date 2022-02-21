  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home nine medals from Bulgaria

    21.02.2022 [16:06]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani wrestlers have claimed a clutch of nine medals, including three golds at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournament held in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria.

    The gold medals came from Abubakr Abakarov, Mahammadkhan Mahammadov and Jabrayil Hajiyev.

