Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home nine medals from Bulgaria

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC Azerbaijani wrestlers have claimed a clutch of nine medals, including three golds at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournament held in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. The gold medals came from Abubakr Abakarov, Mahammadkhan Mahammadov and Jabrayil Hajiyev.

