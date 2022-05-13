  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani wrestlers to contest medals at U20 Champions tournament in Antalya

    13.05.2022 [11:16]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani wrestlers will test their strength at the U20 Champions international tournament to be held in Antalya, Turkiye, on May 13-15.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 13 freestyle, 14 Greco-Roman and 10 female wrestlers.

    The three-day tournament will bring together 400 fighters from 9 countries.

