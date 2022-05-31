  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win three medals in first stage of Beach Wrestling World Series

    31.05.2022 [19:25]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani wrestlers have captured three medals, including a gold in the first stage of Beach Wrestling World Series 2022 held in Turkiye.

    The gold medal came from Ibrahim Yusubov in the 92kg weight class.

    Other Azerbaijani wrestlers Ramiz Hasanov (70kg) and Omid Kamaliagdam (80kg) grabbed bronze medals of the tournament.

    The world series consists of 5 stages. The next stages will be held in Spanish city of Sanxenxo on June 18-19, French city of Saint-Laurent-du-Var on July 1-2, Greek city of Katerini on July 9-10 and Romanian city of Constanta on September 3-4.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani wrestlers win three medals in first stage of Beach Wrestling World Series
