Azerbaijani wrestlers win two bronze medals in Bulgaria

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC Azerbaijani wrestlers have captured two bronze medals at the Dan Kolov- Nikola Petrov tournament, held in Bulgaria. The medals were clinched by Osman Nurmahammadov in the men`s 92kg weight category and Elis Manolova in the women`s freestyle 65 kg weight class.

