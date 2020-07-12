Azerbaijanis to be repatriated from Georgia test negative for COVID-19

Tbilisi, July 12, AZERTAC None of the 200 Azerbaijani citizens who are expected to be evacuated from Georgia has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Azerbaijan`s embassy in Tbilisi. They will depart for Azerbaijan by special buses on July 13, the embassy added. Khatayi Azizov Special Correspondent

