  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijanis to be repatriated from Georgia test negative for COVID-19

    12.07.2020 [15:08]

    Tbilisi, July 12, AZERTAC

    None of the 200 Azerbaijani citizens who are expected to be evacuated from Georgia has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Azerbaijan`s embassy in Tbilisi.

    They will depart for Azerbaijan by special buses on July 13, the embassy added.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijanis to be repatriated from Georgia test negative for COVID-19
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.07.2020 [19:13]
    ® Nar and “TƏBİB” launch “Heroes of the Day” contest
    11.07.2020 [15:29]
    First UNA media forum to discuss OIC future in post-COVID-19 period
    10.07.2020 [18:08]
    Azerbaijani MP joins PACE Committee online meeting
    08.07.2020 [12:54]
    UN and ASAN Radio promote UN75 initiative in Azerbaijan
    Azerbaijanis to be repatriated from Georgia test negative for COVID-19