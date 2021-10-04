  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Abakarov wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships

    04.10.2021 [13:39]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Abubakr Abakarov has claimed a bronze medal at the World Championships held in Oslo, the capital city of Norway.

    He secured the medal in the 86kg weight class.

