Azerbaijan’s Abakarov wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Abubakr Abakarov has claimed a bronze medal at the World Championships held in Oslo, the capital city of Norway. He secured the medal in the 86kg weight class.

