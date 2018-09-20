Azerbaijan’s Asan İmza and Digital Trade Hub presented at eID Forum in Estonia

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

The International eID Forum has been held in Tallinn, Estonia. Organized in partnership with the Estonian State Information Systems Agency and with official support of the European Regional Development Fund, the event aimed to facilitate an open dialogue between private enterprises and the public sector, discussing the latest technologies for electronic identification, and used solutions, their integration and interoperability in cross-border areas, as well as the promotion of innovative digital identity services.

The partner and participant of the Forum is the "B.EST Solutions" company - the mobile ID operator Asan İmza and the partner of the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan. The moderators of the panel of one of the eight sessions, which was dedicated to the problems of the population access to the digital identity for people from remote regions and for people with limited computer or financial literacy were head of the company and the head of the consortium of the Mobile-ID project in Azerbaijan Jana Krimpe, and the Chief Architect of the UN Program ID2020 Adam Cooper. This panel addressed issues of standards and convenience of digital identity. The panel focused on how national identification systems coexisted with a user-centric approach of digital identity, the transition of theoretical technical standards to widespread use, taking into account the world innovative practices in dealing with these issues.

Speakers at the event included the Government CIO of Estonia Siim Sikkut, the Head of Unit "e-Government and Trust" at DG CONNECT unit of the European Commission Andrea Servida, Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Israel Ofer Ishai, Vice President of DSA, USA Neil Ivey, Luxembourg’s Government Chief Information Officer and Director of the Government IT center, Luxembourg Gilles Feith and a number of others.

Azerbaijan occupies one of the leading positions in the world on the usage of mobile digital ID and its integration into various public and private electronic services, including the integration of Asan İmza with Azexport.az portal, which was developed by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the public-private partnership principle. In ccordance with the Decree of the Azerbaijani President additional measures are taken nowadays to expand foreign trade operations and strengthen the Azexport.az portal as the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan.

All diplomatic missions and consulates of the country are empowered to issue mobile Residency- electronic certificates of mobile ID (Asan İmza) to foreign citizens all over the world willing to conduct business in Azerbaijan or investing in the country’s economy.

Azerbaijan is the first country executing mobile Residency project and the second country after Estonia implementing the e-Residency project in the world.