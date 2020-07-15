Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry: Another firing position of the enemy was destroyed
15.07.2020 [11:48]
Baku, July 15, AZERTAC
“Another permanent fire position of the armed forces of Armenia, shelling the positions of our units and human settlements in the direction of the Tovuz region, was destroyed by units of the Azerbaijan Army,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
