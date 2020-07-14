Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry: Armenian UAV shot down

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani army has shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armenian armed forces and destroyed the artillery unit in the enemy’s firing position together with the combat personnel, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry Vagif Dargahli said.

The spokesperson described Armenian media reports on the alleged downing of another UAV of the Azerbaijani Army as groundless. “Such reports do not reflect reality and are an invention of an official of the Armenian Defence Ministry.”

He noted that UAVs belonging to the Azerbaijani Army are in full force, there no losses.