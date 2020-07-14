  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry: Armenian UAV shot down

    14.07.2020 [16:49]

    Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijani army has shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armenian armed forces and destroyed the artillery unit in the enemy’s firing position together with the combat personnel, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry Vagif Dargahli said.

    The spokesperson described Armenian media reports on the alleged downing of another UAV of the Azerbaijani Army as groundless. “Such reports do not reflect reality and are an invention of an official of the Armenian Defence Ministry.”

    He noted that UAVs belonging to the Azerbaijani Army are in full force, there no losses.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry: Armenian UAV shot down
