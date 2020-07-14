Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry: Armenian UAV shot down
AzerTAg.az
14.07.2020 [16:49]
Baku, July 14, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani army has shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armenian armed forces and destroyed the artillery unit in the enemy’s firing position together with the combat personnel, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry Vagif Dargahli said.
The spokesperson described Armenian media reports on the alleged downing of another UAV of the Azerbaijani Army as groundless. “Such reports do not reflect reality and are an invention of an official of the Armenian Defence Ministry.”
He noted that UAVs belonging to the Azerbaijani Army are in full force, there no losses.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
14.07.2020 [19:05]
14.07.2020 [15:05]
14.07.2020 [14:22]
MULTIMEDIA
14.07.2020 [13:35]
13.07.2020 [21:18]
13.07.2020 [14:59]
14.07.2020 [19:58]
14.07.2020 [19:06]
14.07.2020 [19:05]
14.07.2020 [18:52]
14.07.2020 [19:02]
14.07.2020 [17:50]
14.07.2020 [13:18]
14.07.2020 [13:10]
11.07.2020 [16:34]
11.07.2020 [12:50]
09.07.2020 [12:29]
04.07.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [12:06]
25.06.2020 [17:36]
23.06.2020 [16:31]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
13.07.2020 [17:23]
11.07.2020 [17:06]
10.07.2020 [17:40]
05.07.2020 [20:13]
16.06.2020 [15:23]
10.06.2020 [13:10]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.07.2020 [19:43]
13.07.2020 [18:01]
12.07.2020 [15:08]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note