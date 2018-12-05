Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 24 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Goyarkh village in Tartar, Taghibayli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli villages in Aghdam, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar village in Jabrayil as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts," the ministry added.