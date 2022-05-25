Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister meets with Chief Technology Officer of Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The Minister of Defense stressed that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is based on fraternal and friendly relations and is successfully developing and strengthening. Colonel General Zakir Hasanov emphasized the significant role of friendly relations between the heads of state in the development of ties between the countries and stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

The importance of holding the Teknofest Azerbaijan in Baku this year was emphasized at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.