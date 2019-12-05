    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister views construction works in military units along frontline zone

    05.12.2019 [16:45]

    Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

    In connection with the fulfillment of the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry have visited several military facilities under construction along the frontline zone.

    Minister Hasanov was informed that the military camps will be provided with water, gas, heating and other communication systems, the military facilities will be equipped with the latest devices.

    The headquarters buildings, service apartments for military personnel, soldiers' barracks, mess halls, depots for the storage of military equipment, and other administrative buildings and facilities will be built in the military camps. At the same time, it also provides for the construction of premises for the organization of a military police service, relevant service, and public catering facilities, including bath-laundry and a boiler complex, medical points and other infrastructure facilities.

    Having monitored the progress of construction work carried out in the military facilities, Minister Zakir Hasanov gave relevant instructions related to the high-quality construction work and its timely completion.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister views construction works in military units along frontline zone
