    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: A fire attack was inflicted on enemy’s command post of the regiment

    30.09.2020 [12:40]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC 

    “A fire attack was inflicted on Armenia’s command post of the 41st separate artillery regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The control of troops has been completely disrupted. There are many killed and wounded among the military personnel. The regiment command asks for help to evacuate the wounded,” the ministry said.

