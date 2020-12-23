  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: “A phase-by-phase discharge of citizens called up for military service on mobilization is expected in nearest time”

    23.12.2020 [15:34]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC 

    “Some persons called up for military service on mobilization, especially family citizens, are concerned about the terms of their discharge from military service and return home. We understand that,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said.

    “We declare that the Ministry of Defense has prepared documents for their discharge from military service and, in due order, sent them to the relevant departments. A phase-by-phase discharge of persons of this category is expected in the nearest time,” the ministry said.

