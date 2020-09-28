Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Advantageous high grounds around Talish village cleared of the enemy VIDEO

A large number of enemy forces have been killed

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

“Units of the Azerbaijan Army, moving from the high grounds and advantageous positions liberated from the Armenian armed forces, continue the counter-attack to consolidate the achieved success,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“By inflicting rocket-artillery and air strikes on the enemy positions, it was forced to retreat from the frontiers it was trying to hold.

Several advantageous high grounds around the village of Talish were cleared of the occupying forces, and the enemy suffered heavy losses,” the ministry said.