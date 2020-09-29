Baku, September 29, AZERTAC “One more tank of enemy has been destroyed,” chief of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC. Dargahli noted, that the units of Azerbaijani army destroyed one more tank of the enemy in the battles, ongoing around heights nearby occupied Goyarkh village of Aghdara district.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Another Armenian tank destroyed in Aghdara direction

