    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Any flying object of the enemy will be immediately neutralized

    25.09.2018 [14:23]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    “Any flying object of the enemy will be immediately neutralized,” says a statement issued by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

    “The Armenian military-political leadership takes the next provocative step aimed at escalating situation on the contact line of troops. The enemy's information about conducting training flights with the involvement of military aviation in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories is a clear proof of this,” the statement says.

    “Any aircraft of the enemy attempting to approach the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ units on the frontline will immediately be neutralized by us. The military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for the losses that may occur,” the ministry stated.

