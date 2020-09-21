  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenia's another tactical UAV destroyed

    21.09.2020 [11:15]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    On September 20, at 23.13, the Air Defense Units of Azerbaijan destroyed a tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the units of the Armenian armed forces, press service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    According to the Ministry, the search for the remains of the destroyed UAV is currently underway.

