Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenia's another tactical UAV destroyed
AzerTAg.az
21.09.2020 [11:15]
Baku, September 21, AZERTAC
On September 20, at 23.13, the Air Defense Units of Azerbaijan destroyed a tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the units of the Armenian armed forces, press service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.
According to the Ministry, the search for the remains of the destroyed UAV is currently underway.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.09.2020 [11:51]
MULTIMEDIA
21.09.2020 [11:14]
17.09.2020 [17:49]
21.09.2020 [20:55]
21.09.2020 [20:43]
21.09.2020 [20:33]
21.09.2020 [17:51]
21.09.2020 [16:55]
21.09.2020 [16:32]
21.09.2020 [13:01]
17.09.2020 [12:32]
16.09.2020 [17:46]
15.09.2020 [14:02]
15.09.2020 [12:38]
19.09.2020 [11:41]
18.09.2020 [16:30]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
19.09.2020 [19:03]
16.09.2020 [19:31]
14.09.2020 [20:12]
12.09.2020 [17:20]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
24.08.2020 [14:50]
21.09.2020 [18:13]
20.09.2020 [15:57]
18.09.2020 [16:47]
18.09.2020 [14:19]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note