    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenia shells our cities

    05.10.2020 [11:26]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    “Beylagan, Barda, and Tartar cities are under Armenian armed forces’ shelling, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    Accordıng to the ministry, adequate actions are being taken.

