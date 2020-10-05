Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenia shells our cities

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC “Beylagan, Barda, and Tartar cities are under Armenian armed forces’ shelling, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC. Accordıng to the ministry, adequate actions are being taken.

