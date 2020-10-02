  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenia subjected to artillery fire villages of Barda and Tovuz districts

    02.10.2020 [14:10]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    “The Armenian armed forces subjected to artillery fire Amirli settlement of Barda district, Aghdam settlement of Tovuz district, and Guzanli settlement of Aghdam district,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

