    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue to violate ceasefire

    30.09.2018 [10:59]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 80 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region," the ministry said.

    "The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Shirvanly, Kangarli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions," the ministry added.

