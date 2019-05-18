    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire

    18.05.2019 [10:55]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan, Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh district, and on nameless hills in Tovuz and Gadabay districts,” the ministry said.

    “The positions of the Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Namirli, Taghibayli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Gobu Dilgharda, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Jabrayil districts,” the ministry added.

