Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire

Baku, April 19, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region."

"The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Khojavand regions," the ministry added.