  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire

    22.04.2020 [10:30]

    Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.04.2020 [17:45]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Combat readiness of APC crews is getting increased
    21.04.2020 [16:45]
    Azerbaijani army starts transferring weapons and military equipment into summer operation mode
    21.04.2020 [11:23]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 25 times
    20.04.2020 [10:40]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 30 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire