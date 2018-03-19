Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 102 times

Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 102 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages, including Voskevan in Noyemberyan and unnamed hills in Ijevan district," the ministry said.

"The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Taghibayli, Shiklar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharada, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar village in Jabrayil as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand," the ministry added.