    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 106 times

    11.03.2018 [10:40]

    Bake, March, 11, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 106 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The army`s positions came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Taghibayli, Shiklar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharada, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand," the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 106 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.03.2018 [11:44]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 90 times
    09.03.2018 [20:33]
    President Ilham Aliyev awards Internal Troops servicemen
    09.03.2018 [16:35]
    Azerbaijan Georgia sign military cooperation plan for 2018
    09.03.2018 [10:50]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 92 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 106 times