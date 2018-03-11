Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 106 times
Bake, March, 11, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 106 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.
"The army`s positions came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Taghibayli, Shiklar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharada, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand," the ministry added.
