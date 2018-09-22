    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 112 times

    22.09.2018 [12:17]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire from large-caliber machine guns 112 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages including Mosesgekh, Chinari in Berd district and unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk districts," the ministry said.

    "The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Chilaburt village in Tartar, Namirli, Abdinli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli villages in Aghdam, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages in Fuzuli, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam districts," the ministry added.

