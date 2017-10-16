Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 118 times

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 118 times throughout the day", the ministry said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless heights in Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Berdavan, Dovekh, Barekamavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless heights in Noyemberyan district, in Vazashen, Aygeovit villages and on nameless heights in Ijevan district.

Meanwhile, the Armenian army positions located in Chinari village and on nameless heights in Berd district opened fire at the Azerbaijani army positions located in Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Garalar villages of Tovuz district.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights in Gadabay district were also shelled from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights in Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.

The Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian army positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter district, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless heights in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil districts.