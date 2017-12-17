Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 119 times

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire from large-caliber machine guns 119 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages, including Berdavan, Barekamavan in Noyemberyan district, Chinari, Mosesgekh and Aygedzor in Berd district," the ministry said.

"The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages in Tartar, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli in Aghdam, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gibu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar in Fuzuli, Nuzgar village in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts," the ministry added.