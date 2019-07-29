Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 17 times

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 17 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region and in Zamanli village of Gadabay region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Javahirli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions,” the ministry added.