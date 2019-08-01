    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 17 times

    01.08.2019 [12:10]

    Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 17 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan, Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Jafarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam regions,” the ministry added.

