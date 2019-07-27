Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 18 times

Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 18 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, Paravakar village of Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Kohnagishlag village of Agstafa region, Mazam village of Gazakh region, Garalar village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

“The positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions,” the ministry added.