    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 18 times

    27.07.2019 [11:19]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 18 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, Paravakar village of Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Kohnagishlag village of Agstafa region, Mazam village of Gazakh region, Garalar village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 18 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 16 times
    25.07.2019 [10:59]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 16 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 18 times
    23.07.2019 [11:34]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 18 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 26 times
    19.07.2019 [10:44]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 26 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times
    19.06.2019 [12:01]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times
    Other news in this section
    28.07.2019 [11:49]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 17 times
    27.07.2019 [15:05]
    Azerbaijan’s State Border Service: Armenian snipers opened fire at military truck moving behind Azerbaijani positions
    26.07.2019 [10:30]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times
    25.07.2019 [14:50]
    OSCE monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 18 times