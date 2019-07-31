    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 18 times

    31.07.2019 [12:34]

    Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 18 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located, in Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Asrik Jirdakhan village of Tovuz region, and in Goyali village of Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand regions,” the ministry added.

