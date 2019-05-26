Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 19 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions,” the ministry added.