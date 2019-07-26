Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times

Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 19 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” the ministry said in a statement. “Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Farahli village of Gazakh region and Munjuglu village of Tovuz region.”

“The positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Sarijali, Ajarli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar region,” the ministry added.